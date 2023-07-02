Awra Briguela Is Out Of Jail After Posting Bail

Awra Briguela is temporarily out of jail as of July 1 after posting bail worth P6,000. The actress was arrested on June 29 following her involvement in a brawl outside a Makati bar.

Awra faces charges of alarm and scandal, resisting arrest, disobedience to persons of authority, as well as physical injuries.

Awra allegedly refused to take a photo with a man and "demanded" that he undress first. A physical altercation resulted after her request was not granted. Netizens and Awra's celebrity friends called for justice following her arrest, questioning why she was the only one detained from the riot.

Initially, one of Awra's friends, content creator Zayla Nakajima, posted an IG Story sharing that she had been sexually harassed by the same man's group of friends. This post has been deleted.

Days later, CCTV footage showed events leading to the brawl, showing Awra's group leaving her alone with the man and his friends. At one point, the video showed the man removing his shirt and Awra seemingly preventing him from leaving the bar. Later on, bouncers appeared to be holding Awra back from chasing the man outside.

The man and complainant, named Mark Christian Ravana, pressed charges of physical injuries. In an interview with Frontline Pilipinas, he said that he was merely defending himself before he was punched.

As of this writing, Awra's camp has yet to release an official statement.

