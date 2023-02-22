You Have To See Awra Briguela’s *Savage* Response To Homophobic Comments On Her Bikini Pic

If there’s one thing Awra Briguela is insanely good at, it’s flaunting her *gorgeous* bod on her Instagram grid. After all, she previously mentioned that she’s proud of her glow-up and is confident in being her unapologetic self. So when strangers on the Internet left unsolicited comments on her recent bikini photo, the actress didn’t back down on calling them out.

“Kaya hindi na ako [gumagamit] ng Facebook eh, napaka-daming perfect na akala mo ang popogi at ang gaganda nila,” she tweeted along with a screenshot of her bikini photo from an article by a local tabloid.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In the replies, Awra highlighted homophobic remarks from netizens that are seemingly making fun of the Ang Probinsyano star’s body and sexuality.

She expressed her disappointment in a separate tweet. “Just facts: Unattractive men are the homophobic ones,” says Awra. “I asked, ‘why?’ Maybe because they will never accept the truth. Truth that I look good. Great and better than they will ever be.” Word!

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Despite the negative comments, however, Awra’s fans made sure to send messages of support for the actress. “Ang dami talagang homophobic. Nakakalungkot na nakakagalit. Bakit tayo paurong? Awra, you are beautiful. Do YOU,” says one netizen. “Don't mind them Awra. Kung saan ka comfortable, kung saan ka masaya, doon ka. Mas madami nagmamahal sayo,” says another.

In case some of us need reminding: It is *NEVER* okay to give unsolicited comments about a person’s body, sexuality, or life experiences. You look stunning, Awra!

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

MORE TRENDING STORIES:

BRB, Crying: 11 K-Pop Idols Who Are *Expected* To Enlist In The Military This 2023

8 Celebrities Share The Real Meaning Behind Their *Fave* Tattoos

Where To Buy The Understated Veja Sneakers Celebs Love To Wear