Baron Geisler's Wife Jamie Evangelista Speaks Up After A Video Of Them Fighting Goes Viral

Baron Geisler's wife, Jamie Evangelista, has spoken up after a video of them fighting went viral.

The video, filmed by Baron, showed Jamie throwing a water jug at him.



"Sinong kailangang i-rehab?" Baron asked Jamie.

"No one wants you here," Jamie told Baron. "Drama! OA!"

Jamie would also keep referring to a "sugar mommy" throughout the fight, who reportedly buys Baron food and gives him whatever he wants.

Continue reading below ↓

In one of Ogie Diaz's recent YouTube uploads, the talent manager shared Jamie's explanation behind the video.

"Yes, you are right po; grabe pag-relapse niya lately," read Jamie's message to Ogie.

Jamie went on to explain that it had been especially traumatic for their two-year-old daughter, Talitha Cumi, as well as Jamie's kids from a previous relationship, beginning in December 2021.

"I told him, 'Pag iinom ka, 'wag dito sa bahay,'" Jamie recalled. "So last Saturday, uminom siya knowing may trabaho siya sa Manila on Monday. We were scheduled to leave Sunday morning pero obviously we missed the flight kasi nga umiinom siya. May friend siya, yung tinatawag kong 'sugar mommy' kasi she picks him up and kinukunsinte pag-inom niya and dinala siya sa hotel."

"He messaged me na he was ready to fly na Sunday night, pero when I went to the hotel, umiinom pa rin, kaya nagalit ako kasi ilang ticket na ang nasayang. I've been very patient and forgiving for how many years so napuno na siguro ako."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

According to Jamie, she arranged for Baron to go into rehab in Manila so he can detoxify and reschedule his work appointments.

"Nag-video siya I guess to seek sympathy," Jamie said. "Anyway, I apologize for my inappropriate behavior do'n sa video. I'm still hoping and praying na ma-overcome niya talaga ang addiction niya sa alcohol in God's perfect time."

"I told him to learn to be independent kasi magfo-40 na siya," Jamie added. "Intindihin na lang natin kasi may chemical imbalance na talaga siya. Pero he also has to help himself."

Continue reading below ↓

Baron posted an apology on Facebook, saying, "I am sorry... Noone is perfect... I wish I had a magic book to turn things around... I am a terrible person."



Baron married Jamie in 2019. The two met at a rehab center, where Jamie worked as a psychologist.

MORE ON BARON GEISLER:

Continue reading below ↓

Aww, Baron Geisler's Unica Hija, Talitha Cumi Turns 2

Baron Geisler Reunites With 'It Might Be You' Co-Stars Bea Alonzo And John Lloyd Cruz

LOOK: Baron Geisler Shares Photos With His Wife From Their Cebu Prenup Shoot