Baron Geisler On Coping With His Alcohol Relapse: 'I am learning to live life on life’s terms'

Baron Geisler has opened up on how he's coping following the news that his drinking problem is back.

The actor went viral after he shared a live video of his fight with his wife, Jamie Evangelista. In one of Ogie Diaz's YouTube uploads, Jamie confirmed that Baron has been going through an alcohol relapse.

In an exclusive interview with Inquirer, Baron spoke about how he's been dealing with the situation. He revealed that he and Jamie have taken a break and that he is seeking treatment. He is currently staying with a sponsor in Bulacan.

"I am learning to live life on life’s terms," Baron explained. "I’m doing service in our community. I work out every day. I have to cook dinner on Thursdays and clean the yard and garden and look after four dogs. I am still actively working to provide for my family."

"Hopefully, we can soon be back together when emotions are less raw," Baron added. "I pray for Jamie every day and ask the Lord’s grace for me as I work on my program."

Continue reading below ↓

Baron also urged his critics to learn more about alcoholism as a disease that afflicts millions of Filipinos and to extend the same courtesy to him as they would to a cancer patient.

Baron married Jamie in 2019. The two met at a rehab center, where Jamie worked as a psychologist. They have a daughter together, two-year-old Talitha Cumi.

MORE ON BARON GEISLER:

Baron Geisler's Wife Jamie Evangelista Speaks Up After A Video Of Them Fighting Goes Viral

Aww, Baron Geisler's Unica Hija, Talitha Cumi Turns 2

Baron Geisler Is Married!