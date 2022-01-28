Bea Alonzo Just Shared The ~*Sweetest*~ Message For Dominic Roque On Their Anniversary

Ever since Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque went public with their relationship in July 2021, the couple have delighted fans by sharing their special moments together on social media. They've spilled the beans on how #BeaDom started (a 2019 trip to Tokyo!), how Dominic prepared a surprise birthday for Bea, and that they rang in the New Year together with Bea's family.

ICYMI, the actress just posted a touching message today on Instagram to celebrate her and Dominic's anniversary. We love how they only have eyes for each other in the photo—so kilig!

Continue reading below ↓

Bea captioned this sweet photo with an even sweeter message: "It took so much patience from you, but here we are. And I have to say, and it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made [heart emoji] Happy anniversary, hun [heart emoji]."

Among the numerous congratulatory messages from fans, we also spotted several of the couple's celebrity friends in the comment section of Bea's Instagram post.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Happy anniversary, Bea and Dominic!

MORE ON BEA AND DOMINIC:

WATCH: A Timeline Of Bea Alonzo And Dominic Roque’s Low-Key But Kilig Relationship

Aww, Bea Alonzo Says Dominic Roque Is 'Husband Material'

These ~*Kilig*~ Pics Of Dominic Roque And Bea Alonzo Will Make You Smile Today