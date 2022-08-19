Aww, Ruru Madrid *Cried* When Bianca Umali Gave Him A Surprise Visit In South Korea

ICYDK, Kapuso actor Ruru Madrid has been in South Korea for weeks now filming for Running Man Philippines, which is the Philippine version of the hit South Korean reality show. To cope with ~homesickness~ and LDR with his real-life sweetheart Bianca Umali, they've been exchanging the sweetest messages on Instagram, much to their fans' delight.

That's not it. Bianca even showcased her dedication as an *amazing girlfriend* when she made a *surprise visit* to South Korea and even got matching tattoos with Ruru. And based on her recent IG post detailing the exact moment she surprised him—straight from the airport, mind you—it seems like the actor had no clue at all!

Instagram/bianxa

"Saved the best bit for last. YES - HE CRIED," Bianca wrote on the Insta vid of shocked-looking and ~teary-eyed~ Ruru, who gave her the tightest hug. Aww!

Ruru also shared his thoughts about the ~kilig moment~ during a recent interview. "Noong mga panahon na talagang pagod na pagod [ako], sabi ko gusto ko na umuwi kasi naho-homesick na ako. Then pagbaba ko sa lobby, biglang nandoon na siya. Parang nawala yung pagod [ko]."

Expressing his gratitude to Bianca, he commented, "I wasn't crying... there was just something in my eye. P.S. [you] know how much [you] meant to me."

Stay in love, you two!

