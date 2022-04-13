Wow, BIGBANG's T.O.P Launches New Wine Business

BIGBANG's T.O.P is adding business owner to his resume!

T.O.P recently revealed the launch of his new wine company T'Spot. According to his Instagram posts, T.O.P personally curated the selection of wines made by Jean-Luc Thunevin, one of the most respected wine producers in Bordeaux, France.

The curated wine collection includes a Bordeaux 2017 red wine as well as a Brut sparkling wine, to name a few.

Continue reading below ↓

The idol-entrepreneur also collaborated with his friend, Japanese artist Kohei Nawa, for the label's artwork.

In an interview with Prestige Hong Kong, T.O.P shared his plans to make the wines as *affordable* as possible: "It started when I was going through some tough times. As a way to pay back fan support, I came up with this idea that I wanted to share some good wines at a reasonable price. It doesn’t have to be only for certain people out there. I want to share with everyone."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Despite trying out new ventures like the wine business, the K-pop idol assured fans that he will drop new music *soon* through his first solo album.

T.O.P and the rest of the BIGBANG members recently made a comeback with the single "Still Life." The music release comes at the heels of T.O.P leaving YG Entertainment after 16 years.