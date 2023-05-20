What's The Real Deal Behind Jennica Garcia And Christian Bables' Sweet Posts?

If there's one thing netizens may have noticed lately about Christian Bables and Jennica Garcia, it's their increasing presence in each other's social media posts.

During a recent press conference for an upcoming series, Christian was asked to describe what the real deal is between them, as the two obviously have formed such a tight bond.

"We’re best friends," Christian told ABS-CBN reporter MJ Felipe. "Well, I care for her. I care for her, I love her dearly, but gusto kasi namin yung pang-matagalan."

Christian also answered in the affirmative when asked if they've been spending time together outside of work. He also shared that it's not hard to like someone like Jennica.

"Oo," he said. "Every now and then, 'pag may time kami ni Jennica, we see each other and go out."

"Well, I love Jennica. She’s my best friend."

The Dirty Linen co-stars frequently make appearances in each other's posts, like when Christian spent time with Jennica on Mother's Day, apart from their random photos together.

You can't deny that chemistry, though! Whatever they have going on between them, we're just glad to see them both happy.

In 2022, Jennica celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary with actor Alwin Uytingco. In February 2023, she confirmed they were no longer husband and wife. While guesting on Magandang Buhay in 2019, Christian—on the other hand—revealed he had a non-showbiz girlfriend at the time.

