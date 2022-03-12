Nadine Lustre Has No Plans Of Getting Back Into A Love Team Anytime Soon

Fans of Nadine Lustre are so excited to see her on the screen again.

The actress is making a comeback to showbiz with her upcoming movie, Greed, which is set to start streaming in April on Vivamax.

Naturally, netizens are also curious as to what her future plans are. During a virtual press conference for the horror-thriller film, Nadine spoke about how she feels love teams are no longer fitting for her. It's no secret that she was previously in a love team with her ex, James Reid.

"I feel like I'm already past the love team phase," Nadine said. "I do believe that it's something that a lot of celebrities really go through. It's not a bad thing. It's a partnership. If you're in a love team, you both help each other up, you pull each other up. It's really teamwork."

"Feeling ko 'pag ganitong edad na, wala nang love team," she added. "Parang hindi na siya bagay. So I don't know."

Nadine also shared that she's keen on working on different characters in the future, even venturing into the thriller, action, or horror genres, as long as she finds the screenplay interesting. She also wants to be flexible when it comes to her roles, just like American actor, Johnny Depp.

"Scripts that are mind-boggling," she described. "Yung mga script na 'pag binasa mo, talagang mapapaisip ka."

"Tinatanong po 'ko ni Direk Yam (Laranas) ano daw yung gusto kong next project, sabi ko sa kanya, "Direk, gusto ko medyo ano naman ako, psychopath naman ako or something. Something different. Para naman po exciting siya kung gagawin. Kasi iba din po yung pakiramdam ng iba-ibang characters yung ginagawa mo."

"Love story, baka magvi-veer po muna ako away from that."



ICYDK, Greed is about a couple (played by Nadine and Diego Loyzaga) who decide to leave town when they hit the biggest jackpot in the lottery. But then, things go terribly wrong.

If you haven't seen the official trailer yet, watch it here. You'll see a totally different side of Nadine!

