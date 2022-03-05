Diego Loyzaga Made Up And Reunited With His Dad, Cesar Montano, After Seven Years

Diego Loyzaga has made up and reunited with his dad, actor Cesar Montano, after seven years.

In an IG post, Diego apologized to Cesar, sharing their recent photos together, as well as their old photos when he was still a baby. The father and son reunited by playing basketball.

"Seven years is a long time for a son not to see his father," Diego wrote in the caption. "After seven years, after mistakes, God made a way to bring us together again. I apologize for the impulsiveness of my youth. If we could take back the words and the distance and the time wasted, I would."

"One thing we can do is make up for it. It was so good to see you and play ball with you today."

ICYDK, Diego is Cesar's son with actress Teresa Loyzaga. In 2017, Diego lashed out at Cesar on social media, claiming that his father had kicked him out of the house and had threatened to have him arrested for reportedly using drugs. These posts have been deleted.

Among those who liked and commented on Diego's post were his half-sisters Sam and Angelina Cruz, Cesar's daughters with actress Sunshine Cruz. Diego also recently posted a photo with Sam, Angelina, and Chesca Montano in February.

In the comments, Sunshine reacted, "Thank you, Diegs, for taking care of the girls! They missed you so much! See you and @teresaloyzaga soon!"

