So Cute! Elisse Joson And Sofia Andres Went On A ~*Playdate*~ With Their Babies Felize And Zoe

The perfect play date! Felize and Zoe, the babies of Kapamilya actresses Elisse Joson and Sofia Andres, just had an adorable outing with their moms recently, and it’s the *cutest thing* you’ll see today.

The ladies took to Instagram to post about it on their respective accounts. “Off-duty momshies,” Elisse wrote, to which Sofia playfully replied, “Holy moly. Who are these pretty ladies? Maka-lagot.”

They also posted sweet snapshots of their daughters riding a kiddie car together, which according to Elisse, might be a tell-tale scenario of the girls' future hang-outs when they grow up. “That face you make kapag late ka na naman umuwi ng bahay,” she joked.

Sofia and Elisse have been best friends for years now, way before the latter entered the Pinoy Big Brother house. In 2018 however, Sofia confessed that they’ve had a falling-out phase, and that Elisse “lost herself” fighting for someone who wasn’t right for her. They eventually made up and have mutual friend Claire Ruiz to thank for their restored bond.

It was last November 2021 when Felize and Zoe first met each other when Sofia paid a visit to Elisse's house alongside Maymay Entrata.