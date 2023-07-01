Ellen Adarna Reveals How Much John Lloyd Cruz's Financial Contribution Is For Elias

Ellen Adarna may already be happily married to Derek Ramsay, but she still gets the occasional question about her ex John Lloyd Cruz in relation to their son, Elias.

According to a report by PEP, the actress shared an IG Story on June 30 to address a question that she repeatedly gets asked about their setup.

"Did JLC support Elias financially?" asked netizens.

"Okay, I'm going to answer this because I get this a lot," Ellen said in the clip. "Yes, he does."

Ellen continued, elaborating on how much the actor provides for his child.

"When he asked me, how much does Elias need, I gave him a breakdown of his basic needs—just his basic needs—and that's P10,000 max. But he insisted on doubling it."

Despite John Lloyd's insistence, Ellen emphasized that she can only receive up to a certain amount, as they are co-parenting Elias and they are both more than financially capable.

"I know he's more than capable of giving more than that, but I told him I cannot accept anything more than PHP20,000, and that's it.

"I also have, because we are co-parenting," Ellen added. "I have my obligations and responsibilities for Elias, so it's just fair.

"Anything more than PHP20,000 for me is just not right, morally not right, because he's not schooling yet. He hasn't started school, so that's just basic needs."

John Lloyd and Ellen appeared to have first started dating in 2016. John Lloyd would later take an indefinite leave of absence from showbiz in October 2017, while Ellen reportedly gave birth to Elias the following year. It was in 2022 when Ellen tied the knot with Derek.

