Francine Diaz's Family Refutes Andrea Brillantes' Statement Denying The *Dressing Room* Confrontation

Francine Diaz's family members have come forward refuting Andrea Brillantes' statement after the latter's tell-all Instagram Live on April 11, 2022.

During Andrea's almost 11-minute IG Live, she *firmly* denied confronting Francine in a dressing room. "Hindi ho ako nanugod sa dressing room. Hindi ho talaga. I also don't know where people got that," she said.

According to Andrea, the rumor came from a dummy account, and the flames were further fanned when an entertainment reporter covered it in their vlog.

She also noted that if there was truly a confrontation, there would've been footage of it. "Guys, let’s be real. Kung totoo naman 'yun, sana kumalat na, pero walang kumalat na video. There are CCTVs in every corner of ABS-CBN, and I actually asked for a footage para lang mapakita ko sa mga tao na hindi ko 'to ginawa," she explained.

Continue reading below ↓

After Andrea's IG Live, multiple members of Francine's family came forward with their statements, starting with her mom, Merdick Saenz Diaz. In a now-deleted post, she asked the actress to stop "bullying" her daughter.

"Nanahimik anak ko, tigil-tigilan mo na anak ko, manahimik ka na. Wag mo 'ko pilitin maubos pasensya ko sa inyo! Baka magkaalaman tayo, hangga't maari ayaw ka patulan. Puro pang-unawa at pagpaparaya ang binigay sayo ng anak ko," part of Merdick's message said.

"Hindi porket hindi kami sumasagot at kumikibo, hindi ibig sabihin ok lang sa amin. Wag ako, Andrea Brillantes,” she added.

In a lengthy and emotional post, Francine's mom also pointed out how Seth Fedelin had kept mum when the news of her daughter and Andrea severing ties began circulating the internet earlier this year.

"At ikaw Seth, sana ganyan din ang ginawa mong pagtatanggol sa anak ko [nang] nadamay sayo kung talagang tinuturing mong kaibigan anak ko," she said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Christle Saenz, Francine's cousin, also took to Facebook to air out her frustration against Andrea. In her now-deleted post, she accused the young actress of *lying* about the incident, saying that the confrontation did happen. She also claimed that Andrea did not want #FranSeth to become a thing.

Continue reading below ↓

"Awit sayo girl ANDREA BRILLANTES! Hindi daw totoong sinugod? Ako na po nagsasabi sinugod nya yung pinsan ko sa dressing room! Sinugod mo kasi nag-story ng pic with Seth di ba?! Ayaw mo mag-story si Chin dahil ayaw mo magkaron ng chance ang FRANSETH! So feeling mo naman ka-attitude mo si Chin?"

"Feeling maagawan, cheater naman! Wag mo kami pikunin baka sugurin ka din namin! Ikaw na nga nagloko, dadamay mo pa si Chin! Lahat na lang kasi gusto mo! Ikalma mo girl, alam namin di ka mauubusan nyan, baka ikaw mismo maubos! Minus 1,000 ka kay Lord kung palagi ka magmamalinis!" she added.

Continue reading below ↓

As of writing, Francine has yet to speak up to give her side of the story.