Seth Fedelin Defends Andrea Brillantes From Bashers: 'Huwag tayo manira ng tao'

Say what you want about Andrea Brillantes’ dating life, but know that there's no ~*bad blood*~ between her and Seth Fedelin, as evidenced by his latest public statement. The 19-year-old actor, who has been the love team partner of the actress for four years now, sets the record straight on the controversy linking him to Andrea’s new relationship with baller Ricci Rivero.

ICYMI, Ricci publicly asked Andrea—known as Blythe to fans—to be his girlfriend during the UP versus FEU basketball game last Saturday, April 9. Blythe was offered “Yes” or “No” shirts to choose from as her answer, and she gave him the sweetest yes to Ricci’s delight. Fans, however, have mixed reactions, especially since Blythe was also rumored to be dating her reel-life co-star Seth for quite some time now. Earlier this year, the two even drew flak over a controversial ~love triangle~ with another Kapamilya star Francine Diaz.

That being said, it looks like all is well between SethDrea. In fact, Seth asked fans to *stop* the bashing directed towards his co-star. “Kasi yung mga nababasa ko unfair, napaka-unfair dahil wala po kayong alam. Unfair po para sa kaibigan ko na makabasa at makarinig ng mga salita na wala tayong karapatan para banggitin. Kahit ako, walang karapatan na magbanggit ng mga ganung salita. At ako mismo, para lang din alam niyo guys, alam ko kung ano talaga ang nangyari. Alam namin kung anong nangyari. Alam nung mga kaibigan namin kung anong nangyari."

“Hindi ko na natiis talaga kasi sobra na, guys. Nawawalan na tayo ng respeto. Hindi na tama yun. Hindi na deserve ng kaibigan ko na makarinig ng mga ganung salita, ganung mga pekeng balita. Kaya tama na guys, tama na po. Please lang, tama na,” he stressed.

He clarifies that he has nothing against Ricci and Andrea’s relationship. “Wala akong galit. Ang meron ako tuwa dahil deserve ng kaibigan ko na may gumawa sa kanya ng ganung bagay. Ipagsigawan siya sa publiko. Kaya happy ako. Wala akong anything negative na nararamdaman."

He encourages fans to stop the hate, and instead direct their energy into supporting Blythe’s newfound love. After all, he himself does exactly that. “Suportahan na lang natin. Huwag na tayo sumira. Yun na lang guys. Hindi na tama yun dahil ako mismo suportado ko. Suportado ko silang dalawa. Yun lang, walang dapat nadehado dito.”

He concluded by inviting fans to still support their upcoming project together. “Meron pa kaming show na ipapalabas. Suportahan po natin. Huwag tayo manira ng tao. Dito lang ako nagsalita, guys. Nagsabi na ako. Hinihintay niyo ‘to. Ito narinig niyo na mismo sa akin. Tapos na po. Ito yung nararamdaman ko ngayon sinasabi ko sa inyo. Respetuhin lang natin mga kapwa natin. Huwag tayo manira. Mahal namin kayo at excited kami mapanuod niyo ang Lyric and Beat.”

