Save The Date: CL, EPIK HIGH, KARD, PENTAGON, And More To Headline 'HALLYUWEEN 2022' In Manila This October

K-pop fans, PULP Live World has the perfect Halloween treat for you!

On September 5, the concert promoter announced that they are bringing in six K-pop acts to perform in the Philippines' "first ever K-pop Halloween party."

They shared, "Spooky has never looked this exciting! Happee Hour and PULP Live World present the country’s first ever K-POP Halloween Party, HALLYUWEEN 2022, happening this October 29, 2022 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena."

2NE1's CL, EPIK HIGH, KARD, PENTAGON, DJ Soda, and Gaho and his band KAVE will be performing in the highly-anticipated event, along with P-pop boy group BGYO.

Tickets will go on sale starting September 25 at SM Tickets outlets and via the SM Tickets website.

As of the time of writing, seat plans, ticket prices, and other details have yet to be announced.

ICYDK, this will be the first time for Gaho and KAVE to perform for their Filipino fans in Manila. On the other hand, CL, along with the 2NE1 members, have graced the Philippine shores multiple times, with their last performance in the country being the group's 2014 All Or Nothing world tour. Legendary hip hop trio EPIK HIGH also brought their Concert Parade Asia tour in Manila in 2015.

PENTAGON previously headlined the Super Pop Con 2017 , co-ed group KARD came to the Philippines a year later for theirWILD KARD tour, and DJ Soda's last Manila performance was in 2019.