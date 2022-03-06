Chiz Escudero's Supportive Husband Post For Heart Evangelista Will Make You Feel Kilig

Heart Evangelista has been ~slaying~ at Paris Fashion Week, having met up with Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour for breakfast and practically twinning with BLACKPINK's Jisoo at the Dior Autumn-Winter 2022 show.

Despite being so far away, home is definitely where the heart is as Heart's husband, Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero took to Instagram to pen the sweetest note as he shared how much he misses his wife.

Chiz began hist post by writing, "Gaano man ako ka-busy, palagi akong maglalaan ng oras para sa aking pinakamamahal na asawa."

He shared how important Paris Fashion Week is for Heart and we love how understanding he is: "Miss kita lalo na't nasa Paris Fashion Week ka. Alam ko kung gaano kahalaga ito sa iyo at gusto kong malaman mo na nandito ako para sa'yo. Susuportahan kita mula dito!"

"Araw-araw kitang iniisip. Umuwi ka na, please," Chiz wrote.

Heart responded to Chiz’s post by writing, "Aww, love you, babe!"

In June 2021, Chiz penned a post on how he spends time with Heart despite their busy schedules. He shared, "Naging Long Distance Relationship (LDR) ang aming married life most of the time. Kaya naman 'pag may pagkakataon, I make sure to spend time with my wife. Kahit simpleng getaway. What makes it special is us being together."