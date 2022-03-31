All Our *Favorite* Moments From Hyun Bin And Son Ye Jin's Wedding

March 31, 2022 will forever be a special date—not just for Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, but for their fans as well. What's been dubbed the "Wedding of the Century" has left fans in tears (of joy) as the couple celebrate the first day of their forever together, and we've gathered several of the most touching moments that deserve your attention.

The guest list looks like a Baeksang Awards lineup!

It is definitely star-studded and full of South Korea's A-listers.

The wedding invitation has an extra-special meaning.

If you look closely, "HY" engraved on the white envelope (for Hyun Bin + Ye Jin, perhaps?). Also, it seems like the wax seal says "binjin 2022" in cursive!

The road to forever was quite crowded. LOL!

There was a noticeable pileup as wedding guests waited their turn to enter the venue for today's main event.

Son Ye Jin walked down the aisle to "Moon River."

"Two drifters, off to see the world. There's such a lot of world to see." After today, they can spend the rest of their lives together seeing the sights!

The couple exchanged rings in front of a gorgeous arbor covered in flowers.

Zoom in to see the smile on Ye Jin's face—we're crying happy tears! *sobs*

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin perform the full bow.

The newly-married couple are seen paying their respects to their parents.

Gong Hyo Jin caught the wedding bouquet!

See the bride's bestie posing for a photo with the newlyweds, and the exact moment she caught the bouquet.

The bride had several outfit changes throughout the day!

Ye Jin wore two different wedding gowns in her official wedding photos. She changed into a different dress for her reception, and left her hair loose and flowing down her back for a more relaxed vibe.

Top Korean singers serenaded the couple on their wedding day.

Gummy chose to perform IU's "I Give You My Heart" from the Crash Landing on You OST!

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin seen sharing an intimate moment.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Ye Jin's beloved dog Kitty also made an appearance!

The day wouldn't have been complete without Kitty!

