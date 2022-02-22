Ice Seguerra opens up about battling depression for 17 years

Ice Seguerra recently revealed an important matter about his mental health.

The 38-year-old singer-actor took to IG to share that he's been battling depression for the last 17 years.

"Living with depression for almost 17 years now, I've come to accept that this will be my life from here on," Ice wrote in his post, which featured a quote from American author, R. M. Drake. "With acceptance comes embracing the fact there will be days, weeks, or months that I won't be okay, without really understanding why. But I also know that it will pass. That one day, I can be myself again. Just feeling and enjoying life."

Ice went on to share his constant struggles with his depression as well as words of encouragement to others who may be going through the same ordeal. In spite of his condition, he remains thankful for good days.

"It is a roller coaster ride," he continued. "Sa totoo lang, minsan, nakakapagod. Sometimes, bad days will outnumber my good days, but despite that, the joy of one good day is worth all the struggle."

"If you're reading this, please know that whatever it is you're going through...it will pass. Get professional help, take your meds, talk to family and friends. Please soldier on and hold tight, because regardless of what you're going through, life is still worth the fight."

This isn't the first time that Ice has spoken up about his depression. In 2019, he revealed being diagnosed with it and anxiety since the early 2000s. He said he had been doing therapy but stopped seeing his doctor and taking his meds. At the time, he also shared that his short stint in 2016 as chairperson of the National Youth Commission (NYC) was the latest trigger of his depression.

“...everything changed and it got worse when I resigned and went back to the industry I thought I knew," he said in an IG post. "Suddenly, I felt like an outsider. Parang first-timer na I had to navigate my way through things again. I felt lost and displaced."

In 2020, Ice's wife, Liza Diño, opened up about going through a rough time with Ice because of his depression.

Recently, Ice grieved the loss of his pug of 13 years, Porky. To help cheer him up, Sharon Cuneta gave him a Maltese-Poodle mix puppy named Belly as a new companion.