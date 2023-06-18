Isabel Santos Pens A Touching Father's Day Post For Her *Rumored BF* John Lloyd Cruz

It's Father's Day, and we're sure to stumble upon countless posts honoring dads everywhere.

One post which was extra *touching* was that of artist Isabel Santos for her rumored boyfriend, actor John Lloyd Cruz.

"And to the guy who deepened my understanding of a father's love, sacrifice, and effort," she wrote on IG, featuring John Lloyd's different travel pics with Elias, his son with Ellen Adarna.

"Happy Father's Day to you," she added. "Oo, dati 'kala ko since tatay ko si Papa, deserve ko lahat. Whoops."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

More than 2,000 netizens have liked Isabel's post as of this writing. Celebs such as Maja Salvador, Andi Eigenmann, and Ria Atayde also liked the upload.

Netizens first speculated in 2021 that there might be a romance brewing between the two when Isabel started frequently posting photos of John Lloyd on her IG feed.

The two have yet to confirm or deny their relationship. But as long as they're happy, that's all that matters.

Aww. Happy Father's Day, Lloydie!

MORE ON ISABEL SANTOS AND JOHN LLOYD CRUZ:

Aww! Ellen Adarna Only Has Nice Things To Say About John Lloyd Cruz's *Rumored GF* Isabel Santos

Aww, So Sweet! John Lloyd Cruz Gives Isabel Santos A Kiss On The Set Of 'Happy ToGetHer'

So, Did Isabel Santos Just Go ~*Instagram Offish*~ With John Lloyd Cruz?