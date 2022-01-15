Iya Villania And Drew Arellano's Daughter Alana Also Tests Positive For COVID-19

It looks like Iya Villania and Drew Arellano will be staying in quarantine for a while longer. That's because their youngest, baby Alana, has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Iya shared the sad news on Friday in an IG post, featuring herself in a face mask, cradling a sick Alana.

"And here she is," Iya wrote. "My poor baby girl who’s probably having the hardest time dealing with symptoms. It’s unli cuddles for this one right now."

Continue reading below ↓

Iya gave an update on all of their kids, including sons Primo and Leon, who had also tested positive for the virus days earlier.

"Symptoms the kids have been experiencing so far: sneezing (Primo), vomiting (Leon and Primo - I found this happened during intake of meds), and fever (all three kids)," Iya said.

She even joked about how she had makeup on in her post since she had to work.

"Yes, naka-makeup ako. Coz that's how I take care of my patients here at home. NOT! Had work and had to tape a segment."

With the entire Arellano family recovering from COVID, Iya also shared how at least everyone's physically together again.

"Drew and I aren’t going anywhere anyway so we can keep on counting days with the kids until everyone is well again. Bring on the antibodies! Just trying to stay positive as we try to find our way out of the woods."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In early January, Iya and Drew shared the happy news that they're expecting their fourth child.