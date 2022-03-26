Iya Villania Flaunts Growing Baby Bump On Arellano Family's First Beach Trip To Boracay

Iya Villania and Drew Arellano recently treated their kids Primo, Leon, and Alana to their first beach trip to Boracay.

Sharing some poolside photos, Iya looked every bit of a radiant mom-to-be where she proudly showed off her growing baby bump.

Posting the photos on Instagram, Iya joked that she failed to get "matchy-matchy" photos with her two boys, Primo and Leon. She also added, "This mothering with matching outfits is hard, ah!"

Continue reading below ↓

Drew a response on Iya's photo as he joked, "I love you… But why didn't I get the matching trunks?"

In a separate post, Iya got real as she shared the challenges of traveling with kids: "Struggled with the family pix as much as I struggled with getting the kids out of the swimming pool on our last day!" The Mars Pa More host called their first Boracay trip "wonderful" and she shared that it was their first time to fly with three kids in tow.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The couple also got to spend some quality time together without their kids as Drew shared a photo with Iya where he said, "'Uy! Wala tayong kasamang bata!' Picture na rated PG."

Iya, who's set to give birth to baby number four in June, announced in January that she and Drew are expecting. She said, "Yes, mars! Magiging ate na si Alana. I'm so excited! I've been really lucky to have it easy again. At least nakakapag-work ako. Kaya I'm sure yung iba diyan, hindi siguro nila namalayan. Siyempre, hataw pa rin tayo sa 'Mars, Magaling,' mars! Palaban ito e. So yes, we are expecting. Parating na siya. Coming soon, in June!"