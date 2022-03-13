Iya Villania Doing A TikTok Dance While Pregnant Is The Best Thing We've Seen All Day

Iya Villania may be pregnant, but that's not stopping her from staying fit and healthy.

The host and mom of three (soon to be four!) recently shared a TikTok video where she dances along with actors Rayver and Rodjun Cruz.

"I should be stretching out and cooling down but… #NagTiktokNalang," Iya joked in the caption. The dance even involves a jump!

Celebs such as Iya's husband, Drew Arellano, Jullie Ann San Jose, Valeen Montenegro, Bubbles Paraiso, Yasmien Kurdi, Roxanne Barcelo, and Lyn Ching reacted in the comments.

"Homayged panalo ka, buntis!" Lyn said. "Ang talon wahaha."

Iya has been vocal about the importance of working out while pregnant, occasionally posting videos of herself exercising at home.

In late January, Iya filmed herself running on a treadmill and doing stretches as part of a warm-up. In her post, she spoke about how she finds it hardest to stay motivated to exercise when she's expecting.

"Honestly, keeping fit throughout a pregnancy is a struggle for me because many times I just want to let the couch take me in (yes, tao lang) so it's during pregnancy that I need the most motivation to keep on moving for the sake of my health and my baby’s," Iya said.

She's definitely our fitspiration!