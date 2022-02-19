So Sweet! Jake Ejercito And Ellie Eigenmann Went On A Scuba Diving Date

Jake Ejercito and Ellie Eigenmann just had the sweetest father and daughter bonding date as the two went scuba diving over the weekend.

Jake revealed in an Instagram post that it was his first-ever dive as he shared several photos of his date with Ellie. The actor wrote, "Wish we had a better underwater cam, but it was awesome to be with Ellie on my first-ever dive. Looking forward to the next one already."

Jake just wrapped up filming his first teleserye Marry Me, Marry You in January, and it's great to see the actor spending his downtime bonding with his daughter. In December, Jake was reunited with Ellie for the holidays and he shared a photo where he planted a kiss on her cheek.

Jake, who's co-parenting Ellie with ex-girlfriend Andi Eigenmann, revealed in an interview in November that he can't help but "spoil" Ellie every time she's with him. The actor said, "Kahit ayaw ko man, parang I have no choice but i-spoil siya kasi minsan lang kami magkasama."

Commenting about being a "good dad" to Ellie, the actor previously wrote, "Been receiving lots of positive comments about me being a 'good' dad to Ellie. Though I am truly humbled by and appreciate the kind words, I honestly don't think I'm doing anything special. I'm just trying to be the best dad for my daughter."