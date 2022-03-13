James Reid And MOMOLAND's Nancy McDonie Were Reportedly Spotted Together In LA

James Reid has been in LA for a while now, and fans claim he was recently spotted hanging out with Nancy McDonie. OMG!

About a week ago, they were reportedly at the same event with James' friend, actor Ivan Dorschner.

Another post from the same fan account shared a photo of the two celebs allegedly seated together at a dinner table.

A stolen photo also shows Nancy smiling while conversing with James.

It's no surprise that James and Nancy were spotted together with friends as the two might be catching up with each other from 2020. They were previously announced as a new onscreen pairing in 2019.

Fans will recall that James and Nancy were supposed to do a TV series called Soulmate Project. Production was initially scheduled to start in 2020. In February 2021, director Antoinette Jadaone said she would rather film in conditions wherein there are no longer restrictions instead of scaling down the project. In the same month, James shared that he is no longer doing the show. He didn't say why.

James left the Philippines in February for LA. Fans believe it was for good so that he could pursue his international music career, as he signed up with the international label Transparent Arts in 2020. The company also manages Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young and Far East Movement.

James recently made headlines as he released a new version of his song, "Hello", in collaboration with GOT7's Jay B.