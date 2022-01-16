Jeremy Jauncey Reunites With Pia Wurtzbach In Scotland

Pia Wurtzbach has recovered from her bout with COVID-19 and the Miss Universe titleholder reunited with her boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey in Edinburgh, Scotland.

On Instagram, Jeremy wrote, "Reunited! It took a little longer than we hoped but we're back home in Edinburgh and catching up on lost time."

Pia left several comments on Jeremy's post. Aside from stating "I love you," Pia also added, "Here to claim my ETH #diamondhands." and "If I get 500 likes on this comment, Jeremy will buy me a Doodle. #Plshelp."

Pia broke the news that she tested positive for COVID on December 7 while in the United Kingdom. While the beauty queen has been fully vaccinated and had received her booster shot, Pia talked about the importance of following the required protocols, advising people to take the pandemic seriously. She wrote, "Please take this seriously because anyone can get it no matter how healthy you are. Being fully vaccinated doesn’t stop you from getting the virus, but it helps you overcome it."

Pia and Jeremy recently marked their second anniversary as a couple on January 4. The couple confirmed they were dating in June 2020 when they both appeared on a magazine cover.