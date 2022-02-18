OMG, Jerry Yan And Vanness Wu Just Had A *Mini Reunion* And We Are Crying

Before we fangirled over our 99+ oppas, we first fell in love with the OG F4 from Meteor Garden. The quartet did not only sweep the charts with their *infectious* songs (Alexa, play "Jue Bu Neng Shi Qu Ni") but they also sweep us off our feet with their undeniable charm. More than a decade later and they're still number one in our hearts! We have always wished for a reunion (their last performance as a group was in 2013), and Jerry Yan and Vanness Wu just made our dream come true.

The two Taiwanese stars recently met in the variety program Welcome Back To Sound as guests. Since they're hardly seen together, this guesting is very special not just for the fans but also for them. "I think this show has brought me closer to him," Jerry shared.

Watch their ~grand entrance~ in the show and get ready for the goosebumps:

Jerry and Vanness looked back in their F4 days and revealed a number of things that no one knew. First, they actually had a get-together four to five years ago at Vanness' house. Yup, including Vic Chou and Ken Chu.

Second, they disclosed the reason behind the group's disbandment. Vanness said that the F4 was formed for Meteor Garden and they did not go through training unlike groups nowadays. Because of this, they didn't get the chance to know each other on a personal level: "If we really felt safe at that time and trusted each other, I think it might be different now. If we were more accommodated and had others been more tolerant and considerate of our feelings, I think it may be different now."

The two further explained that there were times when the members would be jealous of each other. "Actually, we weren't particularly happy until the end," Vanness revealed. Although the group's breakup was heartbreaking, he mentioned that he felt relieved when it happened.

But thanks to the variety show, Jerry and Vanness were able to reunite. They became closer, too.

They even read some of their Meteor Garden lines with the hosts!

But this clip of Jerry and Vanness singing Penny Tai's "Ni Yao De Ai" is definitely our favorite. BRB, sobbing.

Let's ~*manifest*~ another reunion, fellow Meteor Garden fans!

