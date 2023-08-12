John LLoyd Cruz Wins Best Actor At The Locarno Int'l Film Festival

John Lloyd Cruz just bagged the Best Actor award at the 76th Locarno Film Festival. Wow!

The 40-year-old actor received the Boccalino d'Oro (Golden Jug Award) in Switzerland for his performance in Lav Diaz's movie, Essential Truths Of The Lake.

In the movie, John Lloyd plays a police officer who tries to solve a 15-year-old case involving a model-performer (played by John Lloyd's real-life ex-GF, Shaina Magdayao).

In a post on the movie's IG account, John Lloyd was photographed holding the Boccalino trophy. The caption read, "We are very proud of you!"

John Lloyd and Shaina arrived earlier in Switzerland to attend the event's festivities, to the delight of fans.

Essential Truths Of The Lake isn't the only Filipino movie to be screened at the film festival. There's also Richard Somes' Topakk (Triggered), starting Arjo Atayde.

If you'd like to learn more about Essential Truths Of The Lake, watch the Locarno Film Festival's Q&A with the team and cast here:

Congrats, John Lloyd!

