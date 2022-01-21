Aww! Joshua Garcia Says Ivana Ilawi Is *Girlfriend Material*

Are Joshua Garcia and Ivana Alawi dating? The actor, who is taking TikTok by storm with his charming dance moves, got candid on an ABS-CBN Truth or Dare episode on YouTube. When asked about a Kapamilya star he wanted to be text mates with, Joshua playfully answers, “Actually wala. Kasi ka-text ko na.”

The aforementioned “text mate” is none other than Ivana, who publicly admitted back in October last year that she has a crush on the Darna leading man.

Joshua explains, “I think last last month pa yun. Supposedly, dapat gagawa kami ng content sa YouTube, yun yung napag-usapan. Tapos sabi ko wala kasi ako palagi sa Instagram, baka pwedeng i-send mo sakin number mo, tapos dun na, tinawagan ko siya tas yun na. Pero di naman natuloy yung content kasi nga nagkaron siya ng problema.”

ICYMI, Ivana has recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently recovering at home with her family.

Hosts Darla Sauler and Alora Sasam also teased Joshua, “Ivana Alawi—jojowain o totropahin?” The actor quickly replied, “Siyempre, jojowain! I mean, come on, choosy ka pa? Mabait 'di ba, maganda, sexy. Lahat nasabi na.”

He adds, “Pero hindi kasi lahat ng tao masasabi mong meant para maging magkarelasyon eh. Alam mo yun? May parang naka-tadhana sayo na mami-meet mo lang para maging kaibigan mo kasi hindi mo masasabi. Yun lang naman sakin.”

Joshua was also dared to call Ivana and ask the vlogger whether she sees him as jojowain or totropahin, to which Ivana replied with a laugh: “Secret!”

Fans also gushed over Joshua’s goodbye message to Ivana. The actor said, “Sorry sa istorbo. ‘To kasing mga to ang kulit eh. Pagaling ka!” Kilig!

