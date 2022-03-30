Joshua Garcia And Trina Guytingco Spark Dating Rumors As Their ~Sweet~ Photos Circulate Online

New couple alert? Social media is currently ablaze with speculation that Joshua Garcia and Ateneo Women’s Basketball player Trina Guytingco are dating, after snapshots of them getting ~sweet and cozy~ started making rounds online.

In a photograph posted by Trina on Instagram, the two were all smiles, clearly enjoying their getaway in El Nido, Palawan. No malice aside, they look so good together!

Needless to say, the photo has sent fans into a frenzy, leading them to spy on the rumored couple’s tagged photos. They weren’t disappointed, though, because, in one picture posted by Alora Sasam, Joshua was spotted placing his arm around the athlete’s shoulder. OMG!

Additionally, eagle-eyed netizens also noticed that the two were seating beside each other during their crew’s lunch by the beach.

Internet rumors aside, neither Joshua nor Trina has confirmed their relationship status, so we’ll take this with a grain of salt. Joshua has been previously linked to Ria Atayde, another member of the Nguya Squad which also includes Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. He recently took to Instagram to deny the speculations, saying he and Ria are just friends, and they even joke about the issue themselves. In fact, Ria would even address him as “rumored boyfriend,” saying he’s nothing more but a ~*younger brother*~ to her.

Ultimately, let’s just wait if Joshua or Trina clarifies anything about the rumors, but until then, we’ll keep on wishing for a friendship as fun as theirs!

