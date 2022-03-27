Kathryn Bernardo Celebrates Her 26th Birthday With A Sexy Photoshoot: 'I celebrate my body'

Kathryn Bernardo just turned 26 and she's celebrating it in a special way.

The actress took to IG to share her reflections as she turns a year older, featuring a sexy photo of herself wearing a two-piece swimsuit.

"As I turn 26, I celebrate everything that made me who I am today. I celebrate my body, which I’ve learned to fully embrace in my journey to self-love," Kathryn wrote.

"I celebrate my voice, being able to stand up for the things I believe in and speak up for myself unfiltered."

"I celebrate who I was, who I am, and who I will be years from now."

Kathryn's photo is part of her cover shoot for Preview, where she talks about learning to say no and stepping outside of her box.

The actress welcomed her 26th birthday in El Nido, Palawan with her boyfriend Daniel Padilla, friends Ria Atayde, Joshua Garcia, Alora Samsam, and celebrity hairstylist John Valle.

Joshua and Kathryn's other celebrity friends such as Darren Espanto, Francine Diaz, Miles Ocampo, Loisa Andalio, and Chie Filomeno showered her with birthday greetings on social media.

Happy birthday, Kathryn!

