So Cute! Joshua Garcia Posts ~*Reunion*~ Pic With Janella Salvador

Joshua Garcia just shared the cutest ~*reunion*~ photo with his former onscreen partner, Janella Salvador. The two starred in the ABS-CBN teleserye, The Killer Bride back in 2019. Now, they're working together again for the upcoming Mars Ravelo's Darna: The TV Series, but this time, Joshua is paired with Jane De Leon (Darna). Janella will play the lead villain, Darna's archnemesis, Valentina.

Joshua's caption was short and sweet: "Reunited". Many fans were ecstatic about their cute snap and left comments like "My ship," "Kinikilig akoooo," "awww one of my best love teams!! finally," and "my joshnella heart!!!"

Continue reading below ↓

Besides the undeniable on-screen chemistry, their fans support their love team even more because Joshua once revealed that he had a huge crush on her in a "Truth or Dare" challenge with Zanjoe Marudo and Daniel Padilla. The actor revealed that among all the leading ladies he worked with in the past, it was Janella that he had a crush on.

Janella shared her ~*thoughts*~ about this revelation, and she was flattered about it. She considers Joshua is a "very good friend." She also said, "Magiging masaya rin si Joshua. Deserve niya 'yun," she emphasized.

Janella is in a relationship with Markus Paterson, and they have a child together, Jude. Joshua, on the other hand, has been previously linked to Ria Atayde and Ivana Alawi. His last relationship was with Julia Barretto.

FOR THE JOSHNELLA FANS

Janella Salvador Says Joshua Garcia Is Her *Best* Love Team Partner

Janella Salvador Says Joshua Garcia 'Deserves' Happiness After Finding Out He Had A *Crush* On Her

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Daniel Padilla Just Revealed That Joshua Garcia Had A *Huge Crush* On Janella Salvador