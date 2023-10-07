Julia Montes Actually Kept Her Love Scenes With Alden Richards A Secret From Coco Martin

Julia Montes has some *steamy* love scenes in her latest movie, Five Break-Ups And A Romance, and she actually kept these a secret from her boyfriend, Coco Martin.

Alden Richards plays Julia's lover in the romantic film, which is about how complicated relationships can be nowadays.

Based on the trailer, Julia has some *passionate* scenes with Alden.

Speaking to Boy Abunda, Julia was asked if Coco approved of her intimate moments in the film.

"Siguro po meron kaming pag-uusap ni Coco na 'pag work, support," Julia responded. "Gano'n kami, supportive, and Coco [has been] very supportive ever since."

Later on in the interview, Julia also bashfully shared how she couldn't tell Coco about these scenes as well.

"Hindi po ako nagsasabi, and then nahihiya ako. Super mahiyain po kasi ako talaga. Sa part na 'to, ginawa ko lang yung film, sinabi ko po yung buong story and then nagandahan kasi rin siya do'n sa synopsis."

Five Break-ups And A Romance marks Julia's big screen comeback since Padre de Familia in 2016. It was in May 2023 when she and Coco revealed that they had been in a relationship since 2011.

Watch Julia's interview here:

