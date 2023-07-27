Fans Speculate About 'Baby Popoy' After Sharon Snaps Party Pics with Coco Martin, Julia Montes

The Internet is in a frenzy because of Megastar Sharon Cuneta's latest Instagram snaps! Sharon shared a couple of photos with her Ang Probinsyano co-stars, and some of the biggest celebrities in the industry like Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

But what is interesting about Sharon's posts is something eagle-eyed netizens noticed in some of the photos.

In one of Sharon's photos with fellow veteran actors Albert Martinez, John Estrada, and Cherry Pie Picache, the name 'Popoy' can be seen at their table. It's a bit blurry, but you can still read the name which was spelled out in bold letters on the card in the bottom left corner.

In another photo uploaded by Sharon, white and blue venue decorations and other "baby-themed" items like giant teddy bears were spotted. This intensified people's speculations that the so-called "private event" was actually the christening celebration of #CocoJul's rumored baby.

Coco and Julia were also spotted at the event, and they took individual photos with Sharon.

Coco and Julia confirmed their 12-year relationship in May 2023. The two were first linked in 2011. There have been many sightings of the two at beaches and attending private events like each other's birthdays. However, their relationship status—especially the length of their relationship—drew mixed reactions from the public.

Despite the numerous rumors surrounding their relationship, Coco and Julia continue to thrive separately in their respective careers.

Coco is currently starring in FPJ's Batang Quiapo, while Julia is preparing to make her big screen comeback alongside Alden Richards (who was also present at the private event we're talking about!).

