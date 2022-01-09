Jung Hae In Honors Kim Mi Soo's Memory In A Series Of IG Posts

South Korean K-drama star Jung Hae In just posted a touching tribute to the actress Kim Mi Soo.

In an IG post, Hae In featured photos with Mi Soo and other members of the Snowdrop cast. The upload included pictures from Mi Soo's birthday which she celebrated on set. Also in the photos were BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jung Shin Hye, and Choi Hee Jin.

In another post, Hae In shared more candid photos of Mi Soo with other cast members.

Snowdrop takes place in 1987 Seoul, following the story of university students Young Cho (Jisoo) and Soo Ho (Hae In). When a wounded Soo Ho suddenly appears in Young Cho's exclusive female dorm, she decides to hide him even if it means putting her life at risk.

Mi Soo was confirmed by her agency to have passed away on January 5. She was 29.

According to the full statement of Mi Soo's agency, Landscape Entertainment, she "suddenly passed away." They also appealed to the public to refrain from making any speculations as to the cause of her death, for the sake of her family.