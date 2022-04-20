Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla On Their 10-Year *Relationship*: ‘It’s too good to be true’

PSA, KathNiel fans: Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla are back! The reel-to-real life loveteam, whose last show together La Luna Sangre aired five years ago, is well on our way to our screens soon in the form of their much-awaited rom-com teleserye 2 Good 2 Be True, set to premiere on streaming giant Netflix this upcoming May 13.

The story follows the lives of Eloy (played by Daniel), an artist, and Ali (Kathryn), a loving nurse, both broken by the complications of love in their parents’ lives. They soon find their way into each other’s arms but are constantly being pulled back because of their hearts' doubts until they find out that their lives are more connected than they realize.

Continue reading below ↓

The plot alone got us really excited about the upcoming show, and we know we’re not alone! Luckily, we got the chance to sit down and speak with the two lead stars during a press junket to talk more about their characters and own takes on love, and it’s safe to say they still get us ~kilig~ after all these years (ICYMI, they celebrated ten (!!!) years of being a loveteam last September.) Check out our fun chat below:

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Do you have a particular instance in your life wherein you thought to yourself, this is “too good to be true”?

Daniel: Etong serye namin, kung iisipin mo, after ten years of partnership namin ni Kathryn as loveteam eh nandito pa rin kami ngayon, gumagawa pa rin ng teleserye at nandyan pa din ang aming mga supporters na nag-abang. It’s too good to be true, pero it’s true. (laughs)

Kathryn: Yeah, that’s true naman. Yung partnership, di naman lahat umaabot ng ganito katagal. So that’s too good to be true. Kasi hindi joke ‘diba. Ngayon nga eh, parang, ‘Totoo ba?’. Di nga namin napansin yung sampung taon na yun. Siguro kasi, masaya kami pareho. And ine-enjoy namin yung buong journey na yun. So sometimes 'pag magkausap kami, nasasabi namin, ‘Grabe noh, 10 years na pala yun’, so it’s too good to be true kasi di lahat nakakaabot ng ganito especially as a loveteam. Puno lang kami ng pasasalamat.

Continue reading below ↓

When it comes to how you are in a romantic relationship, would you classify yourself as an idealist—one who believes in the *grand* type of love, or are you more of a realist?

Daniel: Ako idealist, kasi hopeless romantic akong tao. So kapag masyado ako nage-expect ng mga bagay, nadi-disappoint ako kasi masyado akong mapangarap na tao.

Kathryn: Kaya andyan ako to balance it. I’m a realist. Kasi syempre you wanna be like this, meron ka mga nae-envision sa relationship, but in the real world.. siguro na-open lang yung eyes ko na hindi naman ‘to fairy tale. So kailangan dun ka sa realidad ‘diba na of course hindi ‘to magiging perfect relationship. But you hope na kung anuman yung pagdaanan na yun, malagpasan nyo. But open ako dun sa idea na syempre meron kaming challenges na pagdadaanan along the way. Meron kaming mga misunderstandings, merong mga tampuhans and all. Hindi lahat, happy lang. But di naman ibig sabihin na realist na di mo sya mahal or anything.

Continue reading below ↓

Daniel: (jokes) Bat ka naman umabot dun? Di agad mahal? (Editor's note: They're so cute and they tease each other a lot!)

What is one trait of your respective characters in 2G2BT that you admire?

Kathryn: For me siguro, yung giving genuine and unconditional love and care. Kasi with Aly, she’s a nurse, and sa lahat ng pasyente nya, dun sya nahihirapan kasi siguro grabe yung mga ini-invest niya sa mga tao. Grabe siya mag-alaga. And grabe yung pagmamahal niya sa mga tao. Parang wala sya pinipili whether kamag-anak eto or kaibigan neto basta 'pag nagmahal siya, sobra-sobra, and that's what I admire the most about Aly.

Continue reading below ↓

Daniel: Kay Eloy, yung pagiging pursigido nya. Yun, tinitingala ko yun sa kanya. Sana ganun din ako.

What's something new from Kathniel in this project?

Daniel: Unang una, yung kwento. At saka, syempre may mga baon na kaming iba't ibang experiences. May mga bago rin kaming dala ngayon saka sa performance I think iba na rin kami ngayon. Syempre, it comes with aging, with experiences. Ang ganda nung kwento, for all ages siya. Pwede siya sa matatanda, bata. Very magical. Excited ako sa bagong experience para sa viewers.

Continue reading below ↓

Kath: Siguro ibibigay na lang rin namin sa inyo sa audience kapag pinanood kung ano yung mafi-feel nyong bago as you watch the show. Syempre we’re hoping na meron kayong bagong makikita but ang masisiguro namin is we’ll give you a show that’s really worth your time. Siguro nga sabi ni DJ, yung mga lahat na pinagdaananan namin over the years, pinagsasama-sama yun tapos binigay namin dito. So sana makita niyo yun sa every episode na mapapanood niyo.

2 Good 2 Be True airs on Netflix on May 13, three days before its release on ABS-CBN.

Watch the full trailer here:

OFFICIAL FULL TRAILER | 2 GOOD 2 BE TRUE

*Answers have been condensed and edited for clarity.

READ MORE ABOUT KATHNIEL:

Daniel Padilla's Appreciation Post For Kathryn Bernardo Is All The ~*Kilig*~ You'll Need Today

Kathryn Bernardo Celebrates Her Birthday With Daniel Padilla And Friends At The Beach

Here's Why KathNiel Chose To Do A Rom-Com Teleserye As Their Comeback Project