Daniel Padilla Just Revealed That Joshua Garcia Had A *Huge Crush* On Janella Salvador

Joshua Garcia may be one of the internet’s biggest crushes right now (have you seen his TikTok?!), but it looks like he also has a bonafide celebrity crush of his own—and it’s none other than his former leading lady Janella Salvador. For this *fun fact*, we have Joshua’s good friend Daniel Padilla to thank for spilling the beans!

In a Truth or Dare challenge with their celebrity buddies Zanjoe Marudo and Hyubs Azarcon, the boys got candid when they were asked the question: “Kaninong leading lady niyo kayo pinaka nagka-crush nang malala?”

Zanjoe had no qualms admitting his admiration for his current leading lady in the Broken Marriage Vow, Jodi Sta. Maria. “[Ako] kay Jodi! Crush ko talaga yun.”

When it was Joshua’s turn to reveal his crush, Daniel took the lead and playfully mentioned Janella’s name. Later on, after all the teasing, Joshua casually agreed: “Tama. Imposibleng magka-mali ‘tong mga ‘to.”

While we’re not sure whether Joshua’s crush had been reciprocated, it’s safe to say that Janella has nothing but kind words to say about him. In a guest appearance on Joj and Jai Agpangan’s YouTube channel, the actress previously gushed about Joshua, her leading man in The Killer Bride. "Masaya ka-trabaho si Joshua kasi super professional and ang galing niya talaga. Ramdam mo siya sa bawat eksena,” she said. The twins couldn’t help but agree, adding that the two certainly had the perfect on-screen chemistry.

Joshua and Janella are set to reunite at the highly-awaited Darna series, which is top-billed by Jane De Leon. Joshua is slated to play Brian, a police officer and Darna’s leading man; meanwhile, Janella will star as the iconic villain Valentina.

