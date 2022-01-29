Is Kiko Estrada Now Dating Miss World PH's Janelle Lewis?

Is Kiko Estrada dating someone new?

Netizens can't help but speculate that romance may be brewing between him and Miss World Second Princess, Janelle Lewis, after a video of them together made the rounds on social media.

In one of Janelle's TikTok videos, she lip syncs to a song while Kiko is beside her. The two even share a glance towards the end of the clip.

Janelle's caption read, "@_m.i.s.t.e.r.j #fyp #foryou." ICYDK, 'fyp' is short for 'for your page.'"

Janelle joined the seventh edition of GMA Network's StarStruck in 2019 and made it to the talent search competition's Top 18. In 2021, the Pampanga beauty queen was named Miss World Philippines' Second Princess following the resignation of Ganiel Krishnan.

Fans will recall that Kiko last dated actress Heaven Peralejo in 2021 and that they went through a controversial breakup. A few months before going Insta-official, Kiko denied accusations that he had cheated on his ex-GF, former PBB housemate Devon Seron, and that Heaven was the reported third party.

