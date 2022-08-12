Kim Garam *Speaks Out* About Bullying Allegations After Leaving HYBE And LE SSERAFIM

Kim Garam is breaking her silence following her departure from LE SSERAFIM and HYBE.

On August 10, Garam posted a statement through her friend's Instagram account. In a separate post, the account's owner clarified that Garam's statement was uploaded in this way as the idol does not currently have a personal Instagram account.

Garam shared, "First of all, I want to say I'm sorry. It's too late but I haven't had a chance to tell you my side. Since I worked hard towards my dream, it’s true that I was honestly scared my dreams would be shattered because of my past actions. However, as each day went by, I became more scared of all the accusations made against me."

She continued her statement by denying allegations against her, including smoking cigarettes, drinking alchohol, being forced to transfer schools, and bullying anyone.

Regarding the School Violence Committee No. 5 disciplinary action she received, she said, "It happened when student Yoo uploaded a picture of her wearing another friend's underwear. I thought I was helping my friend so I started arguing with her."

Continue reading below ↓

She added, "At that time, I thought it was the right thing to do to help the victim and I didn't realize the seriousness of my actions. Looking back now, I was very immature but I do not want to hate my past self. My parents often told me not to pretend to be ignorant of a friend who needs help and is in trouble."

Garam also talked about her time as a member of LE SSERAFIM: "The two weeks after debut were like a dream for me. It will be a time I will never forget in my life. “I am working hard to become a better person. I’m thankful to my precious fans who love and support me."

On August 11, HYBE shared a brief statement in response, saying, "Due to the termination of Kim Garam’s contract, further comments are inappropriate so there is nothing for us to say."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

ICYMI, the idol was the subject of school bullying allegations in April 2022 after alleged victims posted their experiences involving Garam in Korean online communities. She went on an indefinite hiatus in May. Two months later, HYBE and Source Music announced the termination of Garam's exclusive contract and her departure from the group.