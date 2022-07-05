'Money Heist: Korea' Actor Kim Sung Oh Once Lost 16 Kilos To Play A Serial Killer On Screen

Content warning: starvation diet.

Actor Kim Sung Oh has been gaining more attention after his stint in the Korean adaptation of Money Heist. K-drama fans have been searching for his past projects, which include the movie Missing You where he underwent a drastic weight loss.

The 2016 thriller film tells the story of Hee Joo, a seven-year-old girl whose father was brutally murdered by a serial killer named Ki Bum (portrayed by Kim Sung Oh). He was found guilty, but only for his girlfriend's homicide. 15 years later, Ki Bum was released from jail and a detective continues to be skeptical of his behavior. On the other hand, Hee Joo has plans for revenge.

Continue reading below ↓

Kim Sung Oh disclosed his preparation for his role as Ki Bum during the press conference for Missing You. According to him, he lost 16 kilos in a matter of four weeks: From weighing 72 kilos prior to his casting, he changed to 56 kilos. In order for him to lose that amount of weight in less than a month, reports stated that Kim Sung Oh had to work out every day.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"When I lost the weight, I became serial killer Ki Bum. Once I succeeded in losing the weight, I didn't worry about my acting," he said. The actor's co-star, Yoon Je Moon, further commented that he felt like he was looking at Christian Bale. (ICYDK, the Hollywood star also lost weight and was on a 200-calorie diet every day in preparation for his role in The Machinist.)

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Kim Sung Oh plays ex-North Korean special agent Cha Moo Hyuk in Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area who was assigned to settle the robbery at the Mint along with negotiator Sun Woo Jin (Kim Yunjin). He has also appeared in other dramas such as Fight For My Way and Warm And Cozy.

MORE FAMILIAR FACES IN K-DRAMAS HERE:

All The Familiar Faces In 'Our Beloved Summer' And Where You've Seen Them Before

All The Familiar Faces In 'Vincenzo' And Where You've Seen Them Before

All The Familiar Faces In 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' And Where You've Seen Them Before