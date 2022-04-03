Kylie Padilla Experiences Anxiety Attack On Set And Is Comforted By A Dog: 'Canine therapy is real'

Cute, dependable, and oh-so-adorable, dogs are indeed man's best friend–especially at times of crisis. In fact, a study revealed that dogs have adapted to us humans and they have learned how to read human emotions.

On April 3, Kylie Padilla opened up about experiencing an anxiety attack while on set and she was comforted by the cutest Golden Retriever named Nami.

Kylie, who's been open in the past about her mental health struggles shared, "I had another anxiety attack on set the other day, so grateful that everyone on set takes good care of me. Thank you, guys. You know who you are."

The Bolera actress recounted, "Little Nami came up to me and gave me a cuddle, I think naramdaman niya [na] hindi ako okey. We cuddled for a bit. Humiga na ako sa tabi niya. I needed this moment. In love na talaga [ako] sa aso na 'to. Canine therapy is real."

Kylie's fellow Kapuso actress Chynna Ortaleza commented on the actress' post and wrote, "So happy to hear that production is hugging you through this."

We hope you feel better soon, Kylie!

