Lara Quigaman's 2009 Throwback Shows Maja Salvador And Rambo Nunez Were *Meant To Be*

Lara Quigaman just proved that *destiny* is real, as with the case of newlyweds Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez.

In an IG post on August 4, Friday, the beauty queen shared two photos with the couple: one all the way back in 2009 (14 years ago!) and another one taken during their wedding in Bali, Indonesia.

"What's meant to be, will be," wrote the 2005 Bb. Pilipinas International. "2009 to forever..."

Apart from their friendship spanning more than a decade, Lara also worked with Maja in the 2019 soap The Killer Bride.

Rambo commented on the upload, saying, "Aww! Then and now, still together."

Netizens showered the post with heart emojis, with one exclaiming, "Beautiful story, from lovers, to ex-lovers, to lovers again. Power of love."

ICYDK, Maja started dating Rambo when she was only 21 years old (that was in 2009). Sadly, things didn't work out. In 2010, they split to focus on their respective careers. In 2018, they got back together, and Maja is now Mrs. Nuñez! Aww. The two tied the knot on July 31 at the five-star luxury resort Apurva Kempinski Bali.

