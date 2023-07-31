Sorry, no results were found for
Entertainment

Maja Salvador And Rambo Nuñez Are Married!

It was the *dreamiest* destination wedding.
by Steph Esguerra Olarte | 4 hours ago
Maja Salvador and Rambo Nunez are married
PHOTO: Instagram/chissai
Featured

You guys, Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez have tied the knot on July 31, 2023. It was set in such a romantic setting: Bali, Indonesia! The couple exchanged their I do's in Apurva Chapel, a breathtaking oceanfront location. 

Maja Salvador and Rambo Nunez wedding
Instagram/rambonunez
It was a star-studded affair! Maja's bridesmaids included newlywed Maine Mendoza, along with Kathyrn Bernardo and Janella Salvador. Guests such as Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez also graced the big celebration.

Maja was a vision in white, wearing a lacey off-shoulder gown designed by Zuhair Murad

Maja Salvador wedding look
Nelwin Uy



The pair announced their engagement in April 2022. A year later, in April 2023, Maja took a break from her hosting duties at Eat Bulaga.

Congrats, Rambo, and best wishes, Maja!

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
