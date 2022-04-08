EXO's Lay Pens A Heartfelt Letter To Fans After Leaving SM Entertainment: 'I'm your family member in China, Zhang Yixing'

EXO’s Lay has officially parted ways with SM Entertainment. On April 8, EXO’s 10th anniversary, the multihyphenate shared a touching handwritten letter in English and Korean on his social media accounts, announcing his departure from the company. Calling the past decade "one of the greatest gifts I could’ve ever received," he thanked his fellow members, his colleagues at SM Entertainment, and his fans.

Continue reading below ↓

In his letter Lay states that he "will always be the Lay when my members need me," and ends by saying, "Love you forever. EXO, let’s love." Aww, we're keeping our fingers crossed for an OT9 reunion! WE ARE ONE, EXO!

Read more: 6 Must-Watch Dramas, Shows, And Movies Starring *EXO's* Lay

ICYMI, Lay also released a new song which left fans in tears. Captioning his social media posts with "Cheers to the memories!", the cover art for "JIU" has nine stars, a reminder that #EXOis9. When translated, the title means liquor/alcohol, but apparently the word in Chinese has a similar pronunciation to that of the word for "nine." The lyrics also contain several fandom references (including the members' superpowers), making it a sweet and touching tribute to his 10-year journey with EXO.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

As if all the EXO references weren't enough, Lay also included audio clips from his conversations with the members in the intro to "JIU"!

You can stream Lay's new song here:

Follow Andie on Instagram.