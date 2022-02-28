Aww, Lee Dong Hwi Is Such A *Proud BF* To Jung Ho Yeon After Her Win At The SAG Awards

In case you've been living under a rock and haven't heard the good news from K-drama land yet, Squid Game just won big at the 2022 SAG Awards. The hit Netflix series has made history by bagging several prestigious awards, two of which are *major* ones: Lee Jung Jae took home Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, while Jung Ho Yeon won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. So awesome!

TBH, it's almost as if Ho Yeon knew that she was gonna go up on that stage and receive the trophy because the 27-year-old Korean actress and model surely dressed like a ~winner~. The award itself is a huge feat, but she also walked on the red carpet and dazzled everyone in her custom Louis Vuitton spaghetti strap silk dress that's peppered with crystals and glittery silver beads. She was a total vision in black!

It's no wonder she's made everyone proud—including her *real-life lover* Lee Dong Hwi. The Reply 1988 star even took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of Ho Yeon from the evening, which is a cropped version of the photo posted by SAG Awards' official IG account. He playfully edited it with an emoji that's intended to look like Ho Yeon was wearing a gold medal around her neck. Aww, so sweet and funny at the same time!

Check out his ~*proud boyfriend*~ moment below:

ICYDK, Dong Hwi and Ho Yeon have been dating since 2015. The two are dubbed as a "fashionista couple," with Ho Yeon being one of Korea's top models and Dong Hwi being known for his impeccable style. Such a cute couple!

