OMG, Liza Soberano Does TikTok Challenges With IKON's DK And WINNER's Hoony

Liza Soberano is one lucky K-pop fan!

The actress was spotted *hanging out* with YG Entertainment artists while in Seoul, South Korea.

On July 23, Liza uploaded a TikTok dance challenge with iKON's DK. The duo danced to Pitbull's viral song "Go Girl."

She captioned the post, "Fun afternoon with DK."

As of the time of writing, the clip has already garnered a total of 10.4 million views on TikTok.

Liza was also featured in WINNER's Hoony's latest Instagram video. On July 25, Hoony shared a clip of Liza ~grooving~ to WINNER's new song "I Love U" with the caption, "What song are you listening to, Liza Soberano?"

ICYDK, Liza is in South Korea with James Reid, the founder and chairman of her label Careless Music.

The two have been stirring K-pop collaboration rumors after they were recently spotted at different Korean entertainment agencies, including Starship Entertainment and YG Entertainment's subsidiary The Black Label. The two were also seen in photos and videos alongside GOT7's BamBam and Jay Park.

