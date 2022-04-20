LJ Reyes' Appreciation Post For Son Aki Will Definitely Tug At Your Heartstrings

LJ Reyes' latest Instagram post will bring you to tears as she wrote the most touching appreciation post for her eldest son Aki.

Posted on April 19, LJ wrote, "Just an appreciation post. I think I was quite young when I had you, but still, the generational gap exists! Can't deny that! Ako pa rin ang nanay, ikaw pa rin ang anak."

Detailing the generational gap between her and Aki, LJ wrote, "There will be days when I wouldn't understand you right away and vice-versa. 'Di ko gets music niyo, at naco-cornyhan ka sa music namin noon! Ang kulit ko parang naka-repeat araw-araw sa responsibilities mo, pero makulit ka rin naman sa kakaulit ng game time and currencies mo! So, quits lang tayo."

LJ added, "But you will always be my baby boy! I pray that someday, you will understand why I want you to put God first above all else. Let Jesus be your guide!"

And perhaps the most touching part of LJ's post is this: "I still remember all the moments you made mommy very strong! And I keep that in my heart."

LJ made the big move to the United States last year with kids Aki and Summer in tow. In a vlog where she documented how life's been like stateside, LJ wrote in a powerful statement, "Kaya ko dahil kayo ang lakas ko."

Aki is LJ's 11-year-old son with Paulo Avelino, while three-year-old Summer is her daughter with Paolo Contis.

