Wow, Lovi Poe Graced The Red Carpet Premiere Of 'Better Call Saul' In Hollywood

Lovi Poe just proved yet again that she belongs in Hollywood.

The actress recently attended the final season premiere of the crime drama Better Call Saul and easily grabbed attention on the red carpet.

"At the Hollywood red carpet premiere of AMC's Better Call Saul," Lovi wrote in her post, which featured a photo with one of the lead actors, Jonathan Banks.

Continue reading below ↓



Lovi is no stranger to the international scene, as she was cast in the biopic Chelsea Cowboy with Alex Pettyfer, where she plays a British singer. In September 2021, she also attended the red carpet premiere of Cinderella, which starred Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, and Pierce Brosnan.

Lovi and Piolo Pascual are set to appear in the much-anticipated Philippine adaptation of the K-drama Flower Of Evil. The series is a suspense thriller about a man who changes his identity and conceals his past from his wife.

MORE ON LOVI POE:

Lovi Poe's Boyfriend Monty Blencowe Makes A Rare Appearance On National TV

Lovi Poe Gives A Sneak Peek Of The 'Flower Of Evil' Remake

Lovi Poe's Camp Denies She's Involved In Carla Abellana And Tom Rodriguez's Rumored Breakup