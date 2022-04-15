Michelle Madrigal On Moving On: 'Welcome to the new chapter of my life'

Actress-turned-fitness-trainer Michelle Madrigal took to Instagram on April 13 to share an important message about letting go and starting a new chapter of her life.

The wellness coach posted photos of herself during her wedding day (one featuring her adorable daughter Anika!) to accompany the lengthy caption:

An ending to this chapter...

Yesterday was supposedly a day we celebrate our union few years back… Fast forward to 2022, it’s a completely different story because this marriage is at the end of divorce (took some time but have been legally separated). An ending to something that once gave her happiness and joy.



A big part of herself that needed to heal. Letting go of the thought and idea that she will never find love again. Allowing herself to honor her truth and core beliefs. And forgiving herself for setting boundaries.



Yes marriage is a lot of hard work, but both parties should be willing to evolve and change individually (do the inner work). This woman is a complete different person a year ago. She’s constantly evolving and relearning about herself.

Today, she honors all of that. Letting go of all the negative emotions that transpired during this union and embracing the positive ones left in her heart. We are blessed to have a loving daughter that we get to share during this big transition.

Letting go to free myself. Welcome to the new chapter of my life. To all my friends and family who have supported me emotionally and financially, y’all know who you are! Thank you.

After she and Troy Woolfolk filed for divorce in 2021, Michelle officially became a U.S. citizen (she's now based in Texas!) and actively promotes self-love and wellness on her YouTube channel. Fittingly, in a previous vlog called How To Get Back On Track & Love Yourself, Michelle said that for her, self-love is all about "honoring yourself, honoring your happiness without sacrificing your own needs just to please others..."

