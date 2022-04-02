Nadine Lustre Says An Influencer Friend Used To Steal Money From Her

Nadine Lustre recently had a big revelation about someone she used to call her friend.

During the press conference for her movie with Diego Loyzaga, Greed, Nadine says she was warned that this friend, an influencer, was only using their friendship to take advantage of her popularity.

"Everyone was telling me na she’s a social climber, na dumidikit lang po sa amin because may pangalan po kami and she also wants to get on the train," Nadine shared. "Eventually, she would get projects din, mga posting kasi she’s an influencer for mga posting, because she’s hanging out with us."

Nadine went on to disclose that the same friend had also stolen money from her and her friends.

"There was this one time na I had money in my room and biglang nawala po yung pera," Nadine recalled. "It so happened na she was the only one who went inside the room."

Nadine admits that while it was a heartbreaking experience, she's also worried about what the influencer might be saying about her as they are no longer in touch. She also said she does not want to name her former friend and that what happened is now in the past. The actress cautioned netizens, especially her fellow celebrities, to be careful about the people they choose to be close to.

“Be wise with picking the people you surround yourself with," Nadine said. "Especially for someone who is in the industry or someone who’s like us, mahirap kasi hindi po lahat ng tao na nakapaligid sa 'yo mapagkakatiwalaan."

