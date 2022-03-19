Nadine Lustre Is Guesting On Liza Soberano's Mental Health Podcast

Nadine Lustre is Liza Soberano's next guest on her podcast about mental health, An Open Mind With Liza Soberano.

Podcast Network Asia made the announcement on Friday on Instagram, featuring a photo of the two celebs together.



The company also gave netizens a description of the upcoming episode on its website. Nadine will be talking about her horror-thriller movie Greed with Viva Max, tending to her mom's plant biz, and falling in love with Siargao, where she is now based.

The actress will also be opening up about when she became aware of her mental health struggles and how she's been dealing with them.

"Excited for you all to hear Nadine talk about her journey with mental health," Liza wrote in an IG Story. "Her passion to spread awareness and education around this very important aspect of our wellbeing is inspiring. Thank you for being so vulnerable."

The podcast may be the reason why Nadine and Liza were spotted together in February, something which delighted their fans. It's not clear, though, whether they are also working on a separate project.

It's no secret that Liza and Nadine are big mental health advocates. Together with actress Yassi Pressman, they invested in a company advocating mental health in November 2021. The platform provides Filipinos with affordable access to mental health experts.

Liza's podcast episode featuring Nadine is set to stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major podcast platforms on March 20, 6 pm.

